Three Flown to Area Trauma Centers After Collision Involving All-Terrain Vehicle in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28600 block of Harvest Lane in Mechanicsville, for multiple subjects injured after a motor vehicle collision involving an atv.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two children and two adults with injuries after the collision involving a single All-terrain vehicle. Firefighters requested two helicopters.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 landed at the scene.

Two pediatric patients were transported by Trooper 7 to an area children’s trauma center. One adult was transported to an area trauma center by Trooper 2. One adult was transported to an area hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

