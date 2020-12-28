House Fire in California Caused by Homeowners Attempt in Heating Pipes, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 9:05 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Second District and Seventh District responded to 46655 Millstone Landing Road in California, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with nothing evident. Upon further investigation, firefighters reported they had an active fire within the walls of the basement with extensions into the first and second floors of the residence.

48 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes, and continued to check for extensions in the nearby walls and flooring.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.









