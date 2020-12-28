Maryland State Police Investigating Death in California

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 9:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 22500 block of Armsworthy Court in California, for the reported subject not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 40-year-old female not breathing and started life saving measures.

Emergency medical personnel administered at least four doses of Naloxone (Narcan) and performed CPR for 30 minutes before the patient was declared deceased on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are currently investigating the death.

Updates will be provided when they become available.