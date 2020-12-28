Passed Out/Impaired Driver Crashes Into Guard Rail After Driving Wrong Way on Patuxent Beach Road

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police responded to Patuxent Beach Road, in the area of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in California, for the possible impaired driver/traffic complaint.

Multiple 911 callers reported a blue/silver Dodge pickup truck ran motorists off the roadway while driving in the wrong travel lane. They reported he had also struck multiple roadway signs before being involved in a collision on Patuxent Beach Road near Patuxent Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the pickup truck off the roadway with the operator unconscious and the vehicle in drive with the accelerator stuck, with the wheels turning in the dirt. Police broke the window to the vehicle to gain entry and turned off the vehicle. Emergency personnel at the scene administered at least three doses of Naloxone (Narcan) to the operator before he was revived.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charges are pending.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

