Louis Giampiccolo, 88

On December 23, 2020, Louis Giampiccolo (Lou), loving husband and father of 4 children and 2 grandchildren joined the angels at the age of 88.

Louis was born on June 25, 1932 in the Bronx, New York. In his youth, he fought in the Amateur Golden Gloves Boxing Competition and ran on his high school track team. On a particular evening Lou met his wife Carmina Fratarelli at a dance and he knew the moment he saw her from across the room that she was the one for him. Carmina was a scholar, beautiful and brilliant and they were married on January 21, 1956 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Astoria, New York. They were the 1st generation of Italian Americans in our family born in New York, USA. They raised four children together, Carmine Francis Giampiccolo, Francesca Louise Giampiccolo, Christina Marie Lynn and Lisa Victoria Abell. At last, Louis and Carmina are together once again and dancing in each other’s arms.

Louis was a veteran of the United States Navy from December 14, 1953 to September 11, 1955 and served his country as a Shipboard Electronics Technician. Lou enjoyed spending social time with friends and family, sharing experiences and stories of his accomplished career as a Civil Servant. He was an outgoing personality, loved a witty joke and would easily find common ground with everyone he met. Lou was best known for his love of his wife, family and his passion for Naval Aviation and technology. The many sacrifices Lou made during his NAVAIR career as a Program Manager will always be remembered, valued, appreciated by his grateful family.

Louis was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Carmina (Min) who died on April 11, 1990, his father, Carmelo Giampiccolo, and his mother, Jennie Giampiccolo. He is survived by his loving children, Carmine Giampiccolo (wife Sara), Francesca Giampiccolo, Christina Lynn (husband Michael), Lisa Abell and two grandchildren Vincent and Samuel Abell who will all miss him dearly.

A private service with immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.