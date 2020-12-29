Police Investigating Stabbing at Lexington Park Motel, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, December 28, 2020, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Motel 6 located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim conscious and alert with two stab wounds to the upper body.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the Maryland State Police Hangar located at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

