Prince George’s County Police Investigating Murder in Temple Hills

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man Saturday night in the Chillum area. The victim is 34-year-old Anthoneil Hunter of Temple Hills.

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 6800 block of Red Top Road for a shooting. Officers located the victim inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0060390.