St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a residential burglary investigation.

On Saturday, December 19, 2020 between 6:30 p.m., and 9:51 p.m., a man unlawfully entered a home at the 23600 block of Mallard Glen Way in California by removing the front door lock. The following evening, this image was taken on the front porch of a nearby home from the burglary.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

