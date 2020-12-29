Cobb Island Volunteer Fire and EMS Department Regretfully Announce Passing of EMS Chief Bernadine “Bernie” M. Saunders

It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Inc. announce the untimely passing of Bernadine “Bernie” M. Saunders, Life Member and past Deputy EMS Chief. Past Deputy EMS Chief Saunders passed away on December 23, 2020 at her home in Greenwood, South Carolina. Bernie was preceded in death by her husband and Past Chief Jack Saunders.

During her time with the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, she was a very active responder with the EMS Division. Bernie held many offices within the EMS division of the Department, working her way up to Deputy EMS Chief. She served in this position for many years.

Bernie was also a member of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Honor Guard.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this sad time. We will forever keep her in our hearts and prayers.

At this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services have been scheduled.

Updates and details will be provided when they become available.

