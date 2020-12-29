On December 20, 2020, we lost Rhya Marohn of La Plata, Maryland. Rhya was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, activist and friend. Rhya will be remembered for her professional excellence as a house-call veterinarian; her determination for social justice through political and grassroots action; and most of all, for her dedication to her family.

Rhya held many titles: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. U.S. Army Captain. Juris Doctor. “Marathon Maniac” in her pursuit to run a marathon in all 50 states. But she always said her most important role was mother, and she loved, honored, and supported her children, Sydney and Carter, in every way imaginable.

Rhya was preceded in death by her son, Carter, in 2019. She is survived by her husband, Sean Johnson; her daughter, Sydney Marohn-Johnson; her parents, Rick and Patricia Marohn; her brother, Timun Marohn; her dogs, Sweetie, Rex and Charlie; and so many other family members and friends whose lives were lucky enough to be touched by Rhya’s genuine kindness and care.

We look forward to celebrating Rhya’s life in the future, when we can all gather safely to honor her memory with hugs and fellowship. Until then, memorial Rhya Rocks will join the thousands of Carter Rocks being shared and found in Charles County and around the world. Visit CarterandRhya.rocks for more information.

Rhya asked that we remember her by supporting these organizations she held dear: Carter Marohn-Johnson Memorial Scholarship (cartermjscholarship.com); Port Tobacco River Conservancy (porttobaccoriver.org); Ladles of Love Soup Kitchen (thearnoldhouse.org/ladles-of-love); and Not One More Vet (suicide prevention and support for veterinarians: nomv.org).