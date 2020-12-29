COVID-19 Vaccinations at Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Local Health Departments Continue This Week

Early COVID-19 vaccinations at Maryland hospitals, nursing homes, and local health departments will continue this week as the state allocates an additional 82,800 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan is focused on front line healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, and first responders. Through this week’s allocations, local health departments will be able to begin vaccination clinics for first responders, and hospitals will have enough doses to vaccinate all of their critical front line staff. These allocations will also continue the support of CVS and Walgreens as they vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

“This week’s COVID-19 vaccine allocations will allow our first responders to begin getting vaccinated and help keep them safe while they keep us safe,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This is another important step as we make our way through the initial phase of our statewide vaccination plan.”



Maryland’s total allotment from the federal government through this week will include 273,875 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, including 140,300 doses of Moderna and 133,575 doses of Pfizer. Marylanders are encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s vaccination plan, review safety information about the vaccines, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

First Responders. Local health departments will receive 33,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week in order to vaccinate first responders. Each local health department is guaranteed to receive a minimum of 600 doses, with the remainder allocated based on the size of the jurisdiction’s population. State health officials have advised local health departments that these doses are to be prioritized for career, commercial, and volunteer first responders, including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

Front Line Healthcare Workers. Maryland hospitals will receive an additional 29,700 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week in order to vaccinate critical front line staff. Once this week’s shipments are complete, enough doses will have been distributed to vaccinate 100% of the state’s critical front line hospital staff. In addition, 500 doses will be provided for front line staff at Kaiser Permanente, which is one of the state’s largest integrated delivery systems with facilities in Largo, Gaithersburg, and South Baltimore. Vaccine administration is the responsibility of each hospital.

Long-Term Care Facilities. CVS and Walgreens will receive an additional 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. Vaccination clinics at Maryland nursing homes began last week.

As a reminder, delivery of vaccine orders may begin as soon as today and take several days to complete.

