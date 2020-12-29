UPDATE: Officer Shoots Suspect Who Attacked Him at Lexington Park Big Lots

UPDATE at 4:10 p.m: On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m. deputies were on scene at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, investigating an alleged theft.

During the investigation, the suspect brandished an edged weapon, and assaulted the deputy.

The deputy discharged his firearm and the suspect was shot. Both the suspect and deputy sustained injuries and were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers.

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries and the suspect is listed in stable condition.

