UPDATE: Police Arrest Lexington Park Man Who Attacked Two Deputies with Butcher Knife at Park Big Lots in Lexington Park

UPDATE at 12/31/2020/@ 12:20 p.m. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On December 30, 2020, John Sherman Greenwell, age 41 of Lexington Park, was discharged from the hospital into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwell was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder (two counts)

Attempted Second Degree Murder (two counts)

Assault First Degree (two counts)

Assault Second Degree (two counts)

Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure (two counts)

Dangerous Weapon Conceal

Resist/Interfere with Arrest

Greenwell remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.



UPDATE at 12/30/2020/@ 2:00 p.m. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: Deputy First Class Carl Ball, along with Deputy Dylan Glenn, (currently in the field training process), were conducting a theft investigation at Big Lots, located in Lexington Park. Deputies were attempting to identify the suspect, later confirmed to be John Sherman Greenwell, age 41, of Lexington Park, in order to issue a criminal citation charging Greenwell with theft.

During the investigation, Greenwell suddenly attacked with a large knife he had concealed inside his coat. Greenwell stabbed/slashed DFC Ball on the hand, and Deputy Glenn confronted Greenwell and a physical confrontation ensued where Greenwell also attempted to stab Dep. Glenn. During the confrontation Dep. Glenn went to the ground at which point Greenwell advanced above him with the knife raised. DFC Ball then fired his handgun, striking Greenwell in the right arm. DFC Ball sustained a significant laceration to his left hand and both Ball and Greenwell were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers for treatment. Dep. Glenn was not injured during the incident.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Crime Lab and members of the Office of Professional Responsibilities (OPR) responded to the scene to process and continue the investigation. Detectives from CID are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident and members of OPR are conducting an administrative investigation into the use of force used by the deputies. Body-worn camera footage from both deputies along with in-store video surveillance from the incident is being reviewed as well.

DFC Ball has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. He has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy. Greenwell is expected to be discharged from the hospital to Sheriff’s Office custody later today, Dec. 30, 2020.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.



UPDATE 12/30/2020 @ 11:30 a.m.: The suspect who assaulted two deputies at the Big Lots located at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, has been identified as John Sherman Greenwell Jr., 41, of Lexington Park. Greenwell assaulted two Sheriff’s Office Deputies before being shot by a five year veteran of the agency.

More Updates be provided later today.

UPDATE at 12/29/2020/@ 4:10 p.m – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m. deputies were on scene at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, investigating an alleged theft.

During the investigation, the suspect brandished an edged weapon, and assaulted the deputy.

The deputy discharged his firearm and the suspect was shot. Both the suspect and deputy sustained injuries and were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers.

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries and the suspect is listed in stable condition.

12/29/2020: On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police responded to the Big Lots located at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for a reported theft.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on the scene and a short time later, a suspect inside of the store attacked the Officer with a large knife.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy fired their agency issued firearm, striking the suspect in the upper body and incapacitating them.

The suspect was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the police officer to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital.

Medics reported the suspect was a 41-year-old male with two gunshot wounds.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.







