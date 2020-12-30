Henry Stephen Shupe, 80 of Lexington Park, MD went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD.

Henry attended Catholic School his early years and later earned his GED. During his early years, he worked at the Sunny South grocery store in which his parents owned. Later, Henry was employed as a meat cutter/butcher at the A&P grocery store and in the evenings, he attended ICS Home Study Training and received his certificate in TV Technology and Repair. He then went on to purchase Earl’s TV and became self-employed as a television and VCR technician.

Henry was a member of the Lexington Park United Methodist Church where he attended services regularly and served on the choir. He served as a volunteer at the Church of the Ascension Episcopal Church for HOPE for fifteen years. He loved to read his Bible, go to church, watch the 700 Club Ministries, watching the Washington Redskins football games, spend time with family and playing his guitar and keyboard. He was a supporter of the Trinity Broadcast Network and faithfully sent in a donate each month.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Eileen and Wallace Clifford Shupe, siblings, Blaine Clifford Shupe, Leroy Thomas Shupe, Dorothy Eileen Shupe, his son Earl R. Shupe and stepson, Wilbur Clifton Moats.

Henry leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years Iva M. Shupe, his children Henry W. Shupe (Rose), James C. Shupe (Sandy), Edward W. Shupe, Stephen L. Shupe (Tina), Mark T. Shupe, Jennifer A. Shupe, Williams P. Shupe (Renee), stepchildren Stephanie M. Moats, LaShawn T. Toyoda (Shingo), grandchildren Shelly A. Michener, Elizabeth Shupe, Kevin Shupe, Garrett Shupe, Katie, Henry and Avery Shupe, Dylan, Brett and Carson Shupe, Kaylee Shupe, Logan and Mason Shupe and step grandchildren Tiera Baxter (Shante), Melissa Young, Nanami Toyoda, great grandchildren Jordan and Justin Michener and step great grandchildren Cadyn and Caylani Baxter and former wives Barbara Fallin (Tommy) and Joan Marshall.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Pastor Doug Hays of the Lexington Park United Methodist Church will be officiating the service. Burial services are provided by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

The Family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for all the acts of kindness during this time of grieving.