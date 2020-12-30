Dolores (De) Ruth Parks Lewis, 89, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on 12/14/2020 at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on July 13, 1931 in Cambridge, MD to the late Sherman Parks and Ruth Bean Parks. She moved to Lexington Park when she was a teenager and later attended and received an AA Degree from the St. Mary’s Female Seminary Jr. College, in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, (St. Mary’s College). Dolores worked at the Patuxent Naval Air Station in the shipping and receiving department for 25 years until her retirement in September 1986. In December 1950 she married William S. Lewis, Jr. and they lived a few years in Lexington Park, MD and then moved to Hollywood, MD and lived there for 15 years until she moved back to Lexington Park and resided there until she passed away.

Dolores, known as De for family and friends, was the Matriarch of the family. She was a wonderful wife, a loving mother and grandmother and a beloved friend. She was also an exceptional artist, quick witted, had a great sense of humor, and yet mild mannered. She was a fantastic cook and produced many favorite recipes. She loved baking cookies with her grandchildren. She initiated most family gatherings such as cookouts, playing cards or scrabble, to name a few. She loved to travel and would map out wonderful vacations for the family to experience. She was a Christmas over-decorator that was appreciated by all. She enjoyed crabbing and visited many sites around St. Mary’s County in the pursuit of the ideal crabbing spot. Later in life she enjoyed listening to music, attending luncheons with the Red Hat ladies, and visiting the Loffler Senior Citizen Center with her friends where she played cards, Samba and Canasta. She loved life and looked forward to everyday.

Dolores is survived by her children: William Lewis of Park Hall, MD; Ann Sturgell of Camarillo, CA; Mariah Reid of Newburg, MD; Mark Lewis (Sheryl) of Palm Coast, FL; and Sara Lewis (Bob Adcock) of Mechanicsville; eight grandchildren: Bill Lewis, Rob Lewis, Britney King, Matthew Cody, Sam Clements, DeAnna Clements, Brandon Lewis and Bryan Reid; and six grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William S. Lewis, Jr. and her brother, Matthew Parks.

Due to the COVID Pandemic and the difficulty of travel at this time, a memorial service celebrating her life, will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.