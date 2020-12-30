Angela Lawan Tucker, daughter of Carolyn J. (Richard) Walker and the late Leon Dillard, JR, born October 11, 1956, in Alexandria, Virginia, departed this life on December 23, 2020 at her home in Accokeek, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Mother of Danielle L. Tucker, Fantah (Lawrence) Hyson, Denoris Hill, and foster parent to many. She is also survived by her brothers, Wesley D. (Joleen) Walker, and Sean Dillard; her grandchildren, Andrew and Aaron, and a host of loving relatives and friends.

The late Mrs. Tucker may be viewed on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, from 9am-10am at the Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home located at 2294 Old Washington Rd in Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, 8420 Little River Turnpike in Annandale, VA. Services will be livestreamed.