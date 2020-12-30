Ronald T. Brown, 78, of Waldorf, MD gained his wings on December 23, 2020. Ronnie was born on January 4, 1942 in Frederick, MD to the late Henry Brown, Jr. and Violet Duckett Brown.Ronnie graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1959. From there he attended Morgan State University until he decided to join the US Navy where he served for 4 years. During his naval service while stationed in Newport, RI, he met his loving wife, Sandra, whom he married on December 5, 1963. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Curtis and Suzanne. They recently celebrate their 57th anniversary on December 5, 2020.

After his military service, Ronnie worked as an Electrical Linesman for the Newport Electric Corporation, where he retired as a Foreman in June, 2000 after 35 years of service.

Ronnie was always very athletic and participated in various sports during his school years. During his naval career, he served in the Special Services area (a military designation which encompasses a variety of Navy-Wide sports teams), where he excelled in basketball, track and field events, boxing, and football; and he even played in the annual Army/Navy Peace Bowl Game in North Platt, Nebraska. But in his retirement years, his passion was the game of golf. For the past decade he participated in two Senior Golf Leagues each spring, including this year’s season which ended this past October.

Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memories: his loving wife Sandra Burwell Brown of Waldorf, MD; son Curtis Brown (Monica) of Laveen, AZ; daughter Suzanne Simmons (Jeffery); grandson Shawn Simmons (his “Main Man” and the “love of his life”) of Waldorf, MD; two siblings whom he loved dearly- a brother Wayne Brown (Isabelle) of Baltimore, MD; and sister Charlene Brown Ivy (Melvin) of Mitchellville, MD; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother Henry “Sandy” Brown, III, and his sister Sherly Ambush.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Thursday, January 7, 2021 (gate time 9:45 a.m.)