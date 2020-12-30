Jennie Augusta Chase departed this life at St. Mary’s Hospice House on Friday, December 25, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1932 in Benedict, MD to the late Lloyd Jerome Locks and Marguerette Toye Locks. She was the second oldest of sixteen children, Bertha Locks Cade (Arthur), Agnes Lock, Louise Locks Ford (Phillip), Rebecca Locks Wade (John), Elizabeth Locks Neal (Joseph), William Jerome Locks, DeSales Locks, Thomas Locks (Sandy), Ann Locks, Frances Locks Butler (Harold Lee), Carlotta Locks, George Rufus Locks, Margaret Locks, Joseph Locks and Shirley Locks. Jennie was educated in the Charles County Public School system.

She had two sons, Francis Locks and Kenneth Locks (deceased). Jennie then met and fell in love with the late John Mitchell Chase, the love of her life. They were united in Holy Matrimony on November 23, 1957. This union was blessed with nine children (sevens sons and two daughters)-Roscoe Chase (Bertha), Dennis Chase, Andrew Chase, John Chase, Charles Chase (deceased), Joseph Chase (deceased), Edward Chase, Amanda Thomas (Bernard Thomas) and Margaret Benton (Herman) (deceased); grandchildren, John D. Chase, Michael Herbert, Sharonda Benton, James Coates, Tavon Coates, Herman Benton, Jr. and Shawntia Coates; great grandchildren, Jayden Chase, Mason Chase, Zae’Meir Benton, Celine Benton, Ezekiel Coates, Nas’Zeir Benton and Sinai Coates.

Jennie was a lifelong active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was devoted to her faith and enjoyed serving at the church rectory, cleaning and cooking for the Priests. She worked various jobs to make ends meet including Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, McDonalds and as a Caretaker for Charles County Health Department.

She was a very strong-willed, kind-hearted and independent person. Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Jennie raised a host of nieces and nephews. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caretaker for any family member and others who needed her, especially her niece, Cleo Neal. She always gave generously to her church and to others and never looked for anything in return; always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her”

Her favorite pastimes were being around family during the holidays and spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, dancing, traveling to the casino, listening to “old school” music and going to the beauty salon and hairdresser on Saturday mornings. Jennie also enjoyed trips every Black Friday and attending live plays with her daughter-in-law, Bertha Chase.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, John Mitchell Chase; her sons, Kenneth, Charles and Joseph; one grandson, Dennis Chase, Jr.; seven sisters, Agnes Locks, Rebecca Locks Wade (John), Elizabeth Locks Neal (Joseph), Ann Locks, Frances Locks Butler (Harold Lee), Margaret Locks, Shirley Locks and two brothers, William Locks and Joseph Locks.

Jennie’s beautiful memories will be cherished in the lives of her eight children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, special friends, Sharon Hebbs, Mary Chase, Judy Beatty and Stephanie Tucker and a host of other relatives and friends.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and family who provided emotional and practical support for us during this stressful time. A special thanks to Bertha Chase (sister-in-law), JoAnn Jenifer (cousin), Judy Beatty and Stephanie Tucker for the care that they gave to our Mom and the staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and the Hospice House of St. Mary’s. Thank you for your love. May God continue to bless you all.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, visitation will begin at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 9:45 a.m.

THERE WILL BE NO REPAST HELD.