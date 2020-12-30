Clinton Lloyd Copeland Sr. went home to be with our heavenly Father on December 23rd, 2020, at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD. Clinton (also known as Clint) was born on January 19th, 1937, in Norfolk County, now known as Chesapeake, Virginia. He was the son of the late Earlene Rebecca Copeland Gatling and the late Charlie Lee Gatling Sr.

After graduating from Crestwood High School in 1955, Clint enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served six years. During his time of service in the military, he met the love of his life Climontean Haskin in 1958, and from that union were born three children: Linda, Clinton Jr., and Lavell. Clint started his career in the Federal Government by joining the United States Postal Service in 1960. While working at the post office, he also continued his education, attending Federal City College to earn his bachelor’s degree. He later retired from the US postal service in 1996 after 36 years of service as a postal supervisor.

Clint loved the Heavenly Father and was a God-fearing man who served the Father in spirit and truth. He patterned his life by example and lived his life according to the Most High’s direction. Clint lived his life with purpose. He never stopped learning and never stopped searching for knowledge. He was an avid reader and dedicated researcher of scripture and biblical history.

Clint always kept busy by being a handyman around the house. He had many hobbies, such as bowling, exercising, listening to music, carpentry, and collecting model cars. Clint was always involved in his community. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, an active member of the civic association, participated in National Night Out and neighborhood watch. He was a mentor to many in the community.

Clint was a great husband, father, and role model who always put his family first. Clint always gave a word of advice and encouragement to all that would listen and would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. One of the statements he lived by was, “Always stand for what you believe in, even if you are the only one standing.”

Clint was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth Leo Gatling, Linwood Donell Gatling Sr., and his sister, Claudia Jeanette Riddick.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Climontean Copeland; three children, Linda Coletrane, Lavell Copeland and Clinton Copeland Jr, and daughter-in-law, Drusilla Copeland; two grandchildren, Ashley Coletrane and Clinisha Copeland; three brothers, Charlie Gatling (wife Florence), Dr. James H. Gatling (wife Linda), and Mark Gatling; three sisters, Velma Miller (husband Dalous), Charlene Gatling, Kim Johnson (husband Andre) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and beloved friends.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.