Peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020, Loretta went home to be with the Lord. Friends may unite with the family on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 9:00 am until time of Life Celebration at 11:00 am at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.

Services will be live streamed.