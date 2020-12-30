On Monday, December 14, 2020, LORRAINE T. JAMES, went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving daughter Natasha (Ian) James-Waldon; two grandchildren Yahnie Waldon and Lawrence Waldon, and a host of family members and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and burial will be limited to invited guests.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you donate to the: Lorraine Thomas James Nursing Scholarship Fund at North Carolina A&T State University. Make checks payable to N.C. A&T State University and include the name of the fund and the language “towards the pledge” on your check. The checks should be sent to North Carolina A&T State University, Advancement Operations, 1601 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27411.

You can also donate online by visiting www.ncat.edu/give. (Online instructions: click on Ways To Give found on the left-hand side – Click Give Now – and provide the requested information. On the second screen, be sure to select the appropriate fund from the dropdown menu under Fund where it reads Select from List. Gift designations are listed in alphabetical order. You may either scroll through the list or start typing the name of the fund, Lorraine Thomas James Nursing Scholarship Fund to make your selection.)