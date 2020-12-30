Mr. Joseph L. Denton, 95, of Prince Frederick, Maryland died on Wednesday, December 2020 at the Calvert County Rehabilitation Center in Prince Frederick, Md.

Joe (Bootsie as called by many) was born and raised in Calvert County and lived there all his life. He was the son of the late J. Gill Denton and Nettie Mae Denton of Barstow, Md. He is the brother of the late Edward W. Denton, Roland K. Denton, and J Lawrence Denton.

Joe was married to the late Pauline E. (Brigham) Denton for 57 years. He is survived by one daughter, Sherry Decker of Leonardtown Md and one son, Joseph L. Denton Jr of Prince Frederick, Md; five grandchildren, Shana Smith of Glen Arm, Md, Jaime McQuay of Hollywood, Md, Joseph L. Denton lll of Nottingham, Md, Jennifer Lund of Port Republic, Md, Jessica Turner of King George, Va and seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Calvert High School, Class of 1942.

After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II, fighting in the Pacific theater, Battles of Saipan and Okinawa, where he received many medals including the bronze star.

After the war, he returned home and worked briefly at Solomons Island. Later he worked for the Calvert County Health Department as the Director of Environmental Health for 30 years.

The family lived at Dares Beach for many years and after retirement, he and his wife moved to live on the family farm in Barstow. One of his greatest joys was his family and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing all the years at Dares Beach and enjoyed spending time with all his friends, neighbors and community. Other activities were golfing, walking three miles a day for many years, gardening, reading newspapers, and enjoying nature on the peaceful farm.

Serving as pall bearers are Joseph L Denton III, Michael Lund, Ridge Turner and Peter Smith.

The family will be having a private viewing and a private interment at Central Cemetery in Barstow Md.

Any contribution can be made to Calvert Hospice.