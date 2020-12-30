Brandi Lynn Kelley, 37, of Huntingtown passed away December 22, 2020. She was born September 15, 1983 in Cheverly to Mark and Susan Kelley. Brandi grew up in Calvert County and attended Calvert and Northern High where she played softball. She graduated from Northern High School in 2001 and went on to attend the College of Southern Maryland. Brandi worked for her family business, Edmonds Nursery in Alexandria, VA. Brandi was a very artistic person and enjoyed going to the beach and watching the Washington Capitals.

Brandi is survived by her parents Susan and Mark Kelley of Chesapeake Beach, children Logan and Meli Delawder, brother Justin Kelley of St. Leonard, niece Kennedy Kelley, grandparents Emory and Rita Kelley of Clements, MD, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Louise Edmonds.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and for everyone’s safety, a celebration of Brandi’s life will be held at a later date.