North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Receives 1947 Apparatus Back After Barn Find in North Carolina

The NBVFD is pleased to announce the arrival of an iconic piece of the department’s history. In 1947, the department took delivery of an FMC John Bean high pressure pumper built on a KB International chassis. The truck served the Twin Beaches communities for a number of years before being sold and lost track of.

The department was recently contacted by Robb Johnson, a vintage vehicle collector whose brother discovered the truck in a barn on a piece of property the brother bought in North Carolina. Mr. Johnson’s son noticed a faded “NBVFD” on the truck’s hood which led the him to do some research, find us and offer the truck back to the department.

The truck arrived back in the Twin Beaches today, courtesy of Tim Jones, a retired DCFD Lt. and close friend to several NBVFD members.

“We have set a goal of restoring the truck back to working order in time for the department’s 100th anniversary in 2026.”

The members plan to do as much of the restoration work as possible in house. However, there are some elements (motor rebuild, brake overhaul, tires, paint) that will need professional attention. Stay tuned for updates!

If you are interested in supporting the restoration effort, please follow them on their Facebook Page.

All photos courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

