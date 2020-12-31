Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision That Killed 63-Year-Old Waldorf Man

UPDATE: On December 30, 2020, at approximately 6:11 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Western Parkway at Waldorf Market Place for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after officers and paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian, Francis Emery Proctor, 63, of Waldorf, was crossing the southbound lanes of Western Parkway when a vehicle being operated by a 20-year-old male from Waldorf struck him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer D. Spence of the Traffic Operations Unit at (301) 932-3514.

The case will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation has been completed.

The investigation is ongoing.

