Two Transported to Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Hollywood Apartment Building

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at approximately 10:50 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Bay District responded to 24550 Mt. Pleasant Road in Hollywood, for the odor of gas in an apartment building.

10 Volunteers Firefighters from Hollywood arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes to find contractors working in one of the eight apartment units with gas powered equipment. The gas powered equipment put off Carbon Monoxide (CO) throughout the entire apartment building, resulting in several occupants within the Apartment Building being exposed to high-levels of CO.

Crews utilized four-gas meters to find high levels of CO throughout the Apartment Building and immediately evacuated all occupants.

Firefighters had to force entry into two apartments.

One pediatric patient and one adult patient were showing signs and symptoms of CO exposure that resulted in them being transported to an area hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to secure the residences crews forced entry into, with building management taking over upon all units returning to service.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

