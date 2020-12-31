State Fire Marshal Investigating Structure Fire in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 2:33 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Hollywood, Solomons, Seventh District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the Abell Farm Lane in Hollywood, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a a large garage fully engulfed in flames with exposures to the residence, three vehicles, a shed, and multiple trailers.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines to protect all nearby structures.

The fire was extinguished in approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

All occupants of the residence were able to safely escape without injury.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to continue the investigation. SMECO responded and assisted firefighters in turning off utilities to the residence.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

