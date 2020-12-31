St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Apartment Struck by Gunfire in Great Mills, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police responded to the 45900 block of Foxchase Drive in Great Mills, for the report of the shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find multiple shell casings in the parking lot, and at least one apartment struck by gunfire.

It is currently unknown if any other apartments or vehicles were struck.

Officers recovered multiple pieces of evidence on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

