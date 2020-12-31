Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Government Current Vacant Career Openings

St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Government recently opened applicants for Emergency Medical Technicians (Paid Hourly, $18.79 per hour) (LIMITED FRINGE BENEFITS)

To apply for St. Mary’s County Jon Openings, click here. To see all vacancies and job opportunities in St. Mary’s County, click here.

St. Mary’s County Government Human Resources Department is open by appointment only to limit possible exposure to COVID-19 for the safety of our citizens and staff.

Calvert County

The Calvert County Government recently closed their applicants for paid EMT’s, however, all of Calvert’s opening can be found here.

Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department recently announced that in addition to the everyday services they provided, they are now officially introducing a paramedic ambulance which will be staffed for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “This is a huge commitment by our department and the county ensuring that all of our community has the best care available to them without any delay.”

Charles County

The Charles County Government vacant job and career openings can be found here.