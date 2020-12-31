Charles County Public Hearing for Sand and Gravel Mining of More Than 10 Acres

The Board of Appeals for Charles County has been petitioned by R.F. Properties, LLC requesting Special Exception use approval from the Board of Appeals for Sand and Gravel Mining of more than 10 acres, Use 7.05.120, as provided in Article XIII, §297-212, Article XXV, §297-415 of the Charles County Zoning Ordinance. The subject property is located at Parcel 5 and part of Parcel 12, on Tax Map 46, in the Agricultural Conservation (AC) Zone.

The Board of Appeals is hereby giving notice that a Public Hearing will be held on this matter Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.. The meeting will be held remotely via video teleconference. Persons with questions or wanting more information regarding this hearing may call 301-645-0632 for further information. The hearing is open to the public, and public testimony is encouraged.

The submittal documents for Docket #1414, filed on October 4, 2019 and Staff Report will be available for inspection on or after January 11, 2021 online at: www.charlescountymd.gov/government/boarddocs.

Due to COVID19, and in lieu of public appearance: Citizens may also watch via CCGTV on cable access channels, Comcast: 95 and Verizon FIOS: 10, view online at https://www.charlescountymd.gov/our-county/ccgtv-live-stream, or use a call-in number to listen to the public hearing at 301-645-0500.

This meeting will be held remotely via video teleconference. Citizens may access this meeting at https://www.charlescountymd.gov/BOAMeeting. Instructions for registering to speak during the Public Hearing and other comment submission options are available at https://www.charlescountymd.gov/BOAVirtualMeetingInfo. Please contact the Clerk to the Board of Appeals at BoardofAppeals@charlescountymd.gov with any questions regarding public participation.

BOARD OF APPEALS FOR CHARLES COUNTY, MARYLAND

