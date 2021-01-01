One Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Collision in Leonardtown

December 31, 2020

On December 31, 2020, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded with 14 personnel and arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision and confirmed one victim trapped.

Firefighters extricated the victim in approximately 10 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area trauma center. The operator of the SUV denied medical care.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.




