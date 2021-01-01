Maryland Minimum Wage Increase in Effect

Most employees must be paid the Maryland State Minimum Wage Rate.

Tipped Employees (earning more than $30 per month in tips) must earn the State Minimum Wage Rate per hour. Employers must pay at least $3.63 per hour. This amount plus tips must equal at least the State Minimum Wage Rate. Subject to the adoption of related regulations, restaurant employers who utilize a tip credit are required to provide employees with a written or electronic wage statement for each pay period showing the employee’s effective hourly rate of pay including employer paid cash wages plus tips for tip credit hours worked for each workweek of the pay period. Additional information and updates will be posted on the Maryland Department of Labor website.

Employees under 18 years of age must earn at least 85% of the State Minimum Wage Rate.

Effective Friday, January 1, 2021, Maryland Minimum Wage Rate Increases to the following rates.

Minimum Wage Rates

$11.75 Effective 1/1/21 (Employers with 15 or more employees)



Effective 1/1/21 $11.60 Effective 1/1/21 (Employers with 14 or fewer employees)



Effective 1/1/21 $11.00 Effective 1/1/20

Effective 1/1/20 $10.10 Effective 7/1/18

Effective 7/1/18 $9.25 Effective 7/1/17

Effective 7/1/17 $8.75 Effective 7/1/16

