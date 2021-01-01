VIDEO: A New Year’s Day Message from Governor Larry Hogan

We are all grateful to have 2020 behind us, and we are all ready to turn the page and welcome the promise of better days ahead in 2021. Thankfully, there are many reasons to be hopeful.

More vaccines are on the way, and in 2021, we will prioritize getting vaccines to all Marylanders who want one.

More economic relief is coming to those who need it, and in the new year, we will continue taking the necessary steps to get more people back to work, to get more small businesses back on their feet, and to jumpstart our economic recovery.

Victory over this deadly virus truly is on the horizon, but more sacrifices and more hard work are still ahead of us. We must all continue doing our part and looking out for one another.

I find great resolve in the incredible strength and resilience of Marylanders, which have been on full display throughout this crisis: our restaurant and small business owners who have found ways to adapt in order to keep serving their customers, the hardworking farmers and watermen who have kept our food supply chain functioning smoothly, the essential workers in our grocery stores and pharmacies, and those working in supply warehouses and in transportation who have worked day in and day out since the darkest days this spring, as well as the scientists who helped develop the life-saving vaccines. And most importantly, our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and first responders, who continue to give all they have on the front lines.

In the most difficult of circumstances all of you have shown what it means to be Maryland Strong. It is because of each and every one of you that we can now see a glimmer of light at the end of a very long tunnel, and that we can be hopeful and set our sights on a healthier, happier, and more prosperous 2021.

Happy New Year.

