Three Teenagers Charged for Vandalism After Multiple Residences and Vehicles Struck by Firearms in La Plata

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) responded to multiple reports of vandalism via firearms to vehicles in the Quailwood and Quailwood Townhouse communities, as well as a residence that had been damaged on Arlington Drive in Historic La Plata.

During the investigation, investigators were able to secure video footage of the involved vehicle. Subsequent follow-up led to the identification of three (3) individuals who were involved in the criminal activity. With the assistance of investigators from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department, investigators were able to secure the weapons utilized in the vandalisms.

The weapons included two .22 caliber rifles, an airsoft rifle, two airsoft pistols, ammunition, and a machete.

George Anthony Goldsmith, 18, of Newburg, Tyler Chrystopher Kragh, 19 of Charlotte Hall, and a juvenile from Faulkner have each been charged with 14 counts of Malicious Destruction of Property Value Over $1,000.

Investigation into a similar vandalism at a local restaurant is ongoing.

