UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Intentionally Setting Apartment on Fire in Oxon Hill, 3-Alarm Blaze Displaces Over 60 Occupants, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 1/04/2021: On Friday, January 1, 2021, at approximately 8:29 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire/EMS units were dispatched for a building fire with a report of people possibly trapped in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill.

Upon arrival, crews found a three-story garden style apartment building with a well-advanced fire showing from the first floor. The fire quickly extended up to the building roof and into an adjacent apartment building. A 2nd and 3rd alarm were sounded. Mutual aid units from Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Departments, and the Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched.

In total, over 110 firefighters operated on the scene.

Initial reports indicated building occupants were trapped by the fire, but all searches were negative, and at this point in the investigation, it appears residents self-evacuated.

Crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries or transports from the scene.

Approximately sixty-five residents from the affected buildings were displaced and are being assisted by the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region.

During the course of fire operations, Prince George’s County Police identified and detained an adult female subject on the suspicion of arson, and for causing a disturbance. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Friday, January 1.

Fire investigators with our Office of the Fire Marshal later questioned the suspect who admitted to starting the fire.

Quiana Taliaferro of the 2100 block of Alice Avenue Oxon Hill was arrested and charged with felony First Degree Arson and misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment. First Degree Arson carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Reckless Endangerment carries the possibility of 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation determined the origin of the fire was a bedroom inside Taliaferro’s apartment and the cause of the fire was Incendiary. The damage estimate is set at $2,000,000.



1/02/2021 UPDATE: Prince George’s County Firefighters returned to scene of Friday’s 3-alarm fire on Saturday, January 2, and found a very upset young girl in the parking lot. She feared her kitten was gone forever. Battalion Chiefs Bird, and Miller went to her apartment and found the kitten “Love.” She said they made her day, when in fact she made theirs!



