53-Year-Old Park Hall Man Identified as Operator in Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Park Hall

UPDATE 1/02/2021: On January 1, 2021, at approximately 9:46 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18800 block of Point Lookout Road in the area of Marshfields Lane, in Park Hall, for the reported single vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a vehicle off the roadway with the operator trapped in the vehicle and unconscious.

The operator, later identified to be Kevin Darnell Dyson, age 53 of Park Hall, was extracted from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Members from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2002 Chevrolet Impala operated by Dyson, was travelling northbound on Point Lookout Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

At this time speed, alcohol, and weather conditions appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Sheena Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension 78051 or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment



