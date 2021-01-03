UPDATE: Three Seriously Injured, One Dead After Structure Fire in Beltsville, Cause of Fire Still Under Investigation

UPDATE: On January 1, 2021, at 11:58 a.m., units from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department with mutual aid assistance from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the 11300 block of Montgomery Road in Beltsville for a reported house fire.

At 12:03 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire/EMS units arrived on scene and found a well-advanced fire with smoke and flames showing from the basement of a one-story single-family house.

Units began an interior attack on the fire while simultaneously searching the home.

Outside of the house, crews located an 18-year-old female with life-threatening injuries, an 8-year-old female with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a 38-year-old male with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three were transported to area hospitals. At 12:12 pm, crews located the body of a deceased adult inside the home.

One PGFD firefighter was injured outside of the house but did not require transport.

Crews extinguished the fire with no further injuries or transports.

Initially, it was reported that the house did not have working smoke alarms, however, further investigation revealed that the home did have a working smoke alarm. The alarm alerted additional occupants who resided upstairs to safely evacuate the home. The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region are assisting 10 displaced residents.

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Mirna Reinoza of Beltsville.

Preliminarily, the investigation revealed Reinoza had exited the home during the fire and then re-entered. Moments later, the 8-year-old female exited the home, but Reinoza did not.

A joint Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Office of the Fire Marshal and Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit investigation is currently underway.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this time. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, with the estimated fire damage at $345,000.



On Friday, January 1, 2021, at approximately 12:05 p.m., firefighters from Prince George’s and Montgomery County responded to 11302 Montgomery Road in Beltsville, for the reported structure on fire with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from a one story residence with a basement.

Firefighters immediately made entry into the residence and after completing a primary search, crews found an adult female in the basement and removed her from the residence. She was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Officials reported an 18-year-old female suffered life-threatening injuries, a 8-year-old female and a 38-year-old male suffered serious injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Office of Homeland Security/Office of Emergency Management for Prince George’s County and the American Red Cross are currently assisting 10 displaced occupants.

The fire is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

