Police Searching for Suspect After Shooting in Hughesville, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

UPDATE at 9:40 a.m, Police in Charles, and Prince George’s County are searching for a reportedly stolen white Ford F-150 pickup truck that has an extended cab (Four doors), that was last seen travelling on Brandywine Road towards PG County from Charles.

The suspect is described as a black male that is presumed to be armed and dangerous.

Medical personnel reported the victim was an adult male in his 60’s.

1/02/2021: On Saturday, January 2, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the parking lot of Jimmy’s Corner Bar/Tavern located at 6270 Brandywine Road in Hughesville, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male located inside of his vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, the victim was conscious alert and breathing,

The location of the shooting and approximate time is currently unknown as police are actively investigating the incident. The suspect was described as a black male that was fleeing in a vehicle that was last seen travelling towards Prince George’s County on Brandywine Road.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter, however, all are down due to weather.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center by ground with unknown severity of injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.