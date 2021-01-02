Charles County Commissioners Orders Lowering of Flag for Firefighter Brian “Hammy” Hamilton

This is to advise that Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff on the day of interment which is yet to be determined.

Firefighter Bryan “Hammy” Hamilton unexpectedly passed on January 1, 2021. Hammy has been a dedicated volunteer in Charles County for many years serving with Bryans Road and Waldorf VFDs, and also as a career fireman at Naval District Washington Fire Department Indian Head. Hammy was well respected and loved by many.

Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement. “It is with great sadness and deep regret that the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department announce the passing of Fire Captain Bryan “Hammy” Hamilton from presumed COVID related complications at 1045 hours today, January 1, 2021. More information to follow as details are available.”

Updates and service information will be provided when it becomes available.

