One Injured and Four Displaced After House Fire in California, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, January 3, 2021, at approximately 1:35 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Solomons, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Mechanicsville, Second District, and Seventh District responded to 22966 Hazelnut Lane in California, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a two-story wood-framed single family residence on a basement.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found the rear of the residence fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the first and second floor as well as the attic and roof.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately one hour, with all units operating on the scene for nearly three hours.

Two occupants suffered smoke inhalation, with one being transported to an area hospital. Three occupants denied medical care.

No firefighters were injured.

The four occupants are being assisting by the American Red Cross.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

