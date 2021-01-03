Two Injured After Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the NAS Patuxent River Gate One at Three Notch Road and Buse Road, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to find a Dodge sedan in the roadway with fire showing from the engine compartment. Emergency medical personnel were requested to the scene due to two occupants suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

One occupant and the operator of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the fire due to the vehicle being in motion when the fire started.

Photos courtesy of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department.

