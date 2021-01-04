MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital No Longer Under Code GREEN “Mini-Disaster” Due to a Water Main Break in Leonardtown
As of 11:04 a.m., the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is no longer operating under code GREEN “Mini-Disaster” due to the water main break in Leonardtown.
Live status update can be found here.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
The Town of Leonardtown released the following information below.
This entry was posted on January 4, 2021 at 10:55 am and is filed under All News, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.