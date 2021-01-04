Police arrest Two Men on Gun Charges After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County.

January 4, 2021
Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf, and Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby

Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf, and Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby

On December 30, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack stopped a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign.

During this time, the trooper observed a weapon sticking out from under the center console of the vehicle.

Upon additional units arriving on scene, a search was conducted and two handguns were located in the vehicle.

Both the driver, Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf, and the passenger, Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby, were placed under arrest for numerous gun related charges and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf

Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf

Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby

Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby

Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf, and Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby

Corey Lakeith Bowman, 24, of Waldorf, and Gerald Edward Gross, 21, of Lusby

 

This entry was posted on January 4, 2021 at 12:26 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.