St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Identity of Assault Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in an assault investigation.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:30 pm, the driver of a gray Nissan assaulted a female in the parking lot of ABC Liquors in California.

The suspect opened the victim’s car door, struck her in the face several times and pulled the victim from the vehicle. The male passenger from the suspect’s car grabbed the suspect and they fled in the gray Nissan.

The suspect is described as a black female, 5’2” tall, having a medium to light complexion, short reddish/maroon colored hair, wearing glasses and wearing a black North Face coat. The male is described as a black male, 5’7” tall, having a medium to light complexion and wearing a black North Face coat.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Nicholas Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78078 or email nicholas.hill@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 80796-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

