Joseph Allen “Joey” Stillwell

It is with deep sorrow we announce Joseph (Joey) Allen Stillwell, loving fiancé and father of four children, passed on Saturday, December 26th, 2020.

Joey was born on December 30, 1976 in Washington DC, to Eddie and Patsy Stillwell.

Joey had a passion for his family, the Washington Redskins, cooking, being the scrabble king and talking to people. He was known for his infectious smile, great sense of humor and crazy laugh.

Joey was preceded in death by his daughter Kelsie Lynn, grandparents Jim & Dolly Latham and Sam & Hilda Stillwell. He is survived by his fiancée Jessica Vermillion, their four children, Kylie, Kaylie, Khloie and Joey; his parents Eddie and Patsy Stillwell, brother Rick and wife, Michelle Stillwell, sister, Sherri Stillwell and fiancé Wes Thompson, nephews, Ricky and Ryan Stillwell, Blake Ferrell and niece Summerly Thompson, uncles Jimmy Latham, Larry Latham & wife Debbie Latham and several cousins.

Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the children, may be sent using the following link.

https://gofund.me/e9dedded