Anna Lois Yates (Hodges), 83

Anna Lois Yates, 83, of Colton’s Point, MD passed away on December 25, 2020 in Callaway, MD. She was born on March 22,1937 in Washington, DC and was the loving daughter of the late Ernest Smith Hodges and Eleanor S. Pogue. Anna was the loving wife of the late Robert Edward Yates whom she married on February 11, 1956 in Arlington, VA and who preceded her in death.

Anna is survived by her children Lois Kathleen Yates of Clements, MD, Carol Lee (Gerald) Brandt of Arlington, VA, Barbara Ellen (Michael) Click of Callaway, MD; brother, Frank H. Hodges of Bushwood, MD, and 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings Richard G. Hodges and Ernestine H. Wormwood.

Anna graduated from Margaret Brent in 1953. During her career as a secretary she worked for the FBI, Navy Mutual Aid, and the International Monetary Fund from which she retired in 1990. While working for the IMF, Anna traveled many times to the Middle East. After residing in the Arlington, Virginia area for 34 years she happily enjoyed the last 30 years of retirement living in Colton’s Point, Maryland.

Anna was a member of the American Legion in Avenue, Maryland. Anna loved to attend Washington Capitals games, watching the Blue Crabs play baseball, traveling with Bob, and going to bluegrass music concerts around the Southern Maryland area. Anna had an avid love for reading, jig saw puzzles, and cross word puzzles.

Anna adored spending time with her seven grandchildren: Anna Steenburn, Thomas Yates, Charles Brooks, Taylor Brandt, John Brandt, Danielle Brooks, and Victoria Brooks.

The family will receive friends on January 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. The Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Brooks, John Brandt, Mark Steenburn, Michael Click, Gerald Brandt, and Jeff Quade.

Contributions can be made to American Legion 21690 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609 and 7th District Rescue Squad, PO Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.