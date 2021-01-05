Patricia Ann Quinn, 89, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on December 25, 2020 in LaPlata, MD. Born January 13, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marianna & Harry Toney. Patricia was the loving wife of the late Robert Paul Quinn, Sr., whom preceded her in death on November 15, 2004.

Patricia was survived by her children, Robert (Renea) Quinn of Gambrills, MD, Steven Quinn of Frederick, MD, Mary Eckloff of California, MD, Thomas (Gina) Quinn of Lexington Park, MD, and Christopher (Jennifer) Quinn of Dumfries, VA, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Quinn.

Pallbearers will be Robert Quinn, Jr., Steven Quinn, Thomas Quinn, Christopher Quinn, Joseph Eckloff, & Nicholas Quinn.

The family will receive friends on, January 5, 2021 from 9:00am to 10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD; Funeral Service and Interment will be private.

Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105.