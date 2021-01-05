Catherine “Kitty” Victoria Huntington, 76 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 24, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD, and was the daughter of the late Mary Marguerite Quade Pilkerton and Harry V. Pilkerton.

Kitty is survived by her husband, Harry B. Huntington whom she married on June 18, 1960 in Sacred Heart Church, Bushwood, MD.

She is also survived by her daughter’s, Debbie (Jerry) Guy of Mechanicsville, MD and Cathy (Billy) Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, siblings: Mary Agnes Graves of Clements, MD, Phyllis Gray of Hollywood, MD and June Dalrymple of Port Republic, MD, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents Kitty was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Daryl Pilkerton, Vivian Pilkerton, Rachel Quade and Harry Pilkerton.

Kitty was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD, she worked in the Public-School system in Food Services and for Minitec Corporation as a Calibrator.

Kitty enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafting, playing cards, butterflies, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends.

Due to Covid 19 all services will be private.

Pallbearers will be: Jerry Guy, Billy Wood, Jimmy Guy, Bryan Guy, Corey Wood and Jack Guy.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com

Contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A.