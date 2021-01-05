Melissa “Missy” Anne Ridgell, 41, of Leonardtown, MD passed away in California, MD on December 26, 2020. Missy was born on November 5, 1979 in Leonardtown, MD and was the daughter to Brenda Langley and the late Michael Meads, Sr.

Missy is survived by her children; Nathan Ridgell of Leonardtown, MD, Kamryn Ridgell of Leonardtown, MD, and Kaylah Ridgell of Mechanicsville, MD, step-sister; Nicole DeCarlo Schwarga of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and step-brother Giovanni “John” DeCarlo of Ama, LA. She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Allan Meads, II.

Missy graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1997. She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Missy loved spending time with her children and family. She loved being at the beach, working out, and doing hair in her free time.

The family will receive friends on January 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Due to Covid-19 the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Phil Langley, Cole Langley, Andy Trossbach, Clint Lumpkins, Brian Erdolino, and Jayson Bowles.