St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Operator of Vehicle in St. Inigoes Vandalism Case

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person operating a vehicle in a vandalism investigation. On Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 4:30 pm, the suspect drove off the roadway in the 48500 block of Heritage Hill Lane in St. Inigoes and across the lawn between two homes to access the utility right of way and then back out again. Due to recent rains, significant damage was done to both lawns.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 78076 or email benjamin.raley@stmarysmd.com. Case # 268-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

